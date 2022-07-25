Oman Ottley, Annabell

BURLEY—Annabell Oman Ottley, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on July 20, 2022, in her home in Burley, Idaho.

She was born on May 12, 1931, in Rupert, Minidoka County, Idaho, to Harold Gustave Oman and Sarah Blanche Loveland. She was raised in Yost, Utah, and was the oldest of 11children. She grew up learning to work hard and help take care of others. She graduated high school in Malta, Idaho.

Annabell met Leo Udy Ottley in 1947, at a dance. Leo had a lot of competition, but he was able to win her over. They were sealed for time and all eternity on November 1, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had six children and lived in Elba, Idaho; West Point, Utah; Roy, Utah; Peoa, Utah; Quincy, Washington, Buhl, Idaho, and finally settled in Burley, Idaho. In Burley Annabell and Leo started their own successful catering business from scratch. This venture allowed them to showcase their talents, especially Annabell’s baking, cooking, and decorating talents, while both working full-time jobs. They moved the business from their home to their own building, serving many people. They particularly loved serving their families by providing special memories for their events. Annabell continued to make cakes for special occasions until 2021.

Annabell was an active, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for all her life. She served in many callings but most often served in her ward’s Relief Society and Young Women’s presidencies. For many years she served as a temple worker in both the Logan Utah Temple and Twin Falls Idaho Temple. She was a senior missionary in the Brisbane Australia Mission.

She was always serving others whether it was cooking meals, working outside, or sewing a project. Annabell loved watching the Utah Jazz; she rarely missed a game. She enjoyed spending time in her yard, playing cards, quilting, crocheting, and making sure everyone had something to eat. Annabell especially loved any time she was able to spend with her family. She leaves a legacy of hard work, service, and love.

Annabell was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Udy Ottley; her parents, Harold and Blanche Oman; her brothers/brothers-in-law, Theron Hill, Gary Oman, T.C. Oman, Jay Bodily, Gus Oman, Bill Burton, Scott Knudsen, Delbert Oman, Dean Ottley, Harold Ottley, Hugh Ottley, LaMont Beyler, Gail Layton, and Larry Crosby; her sisters/sisters-in-law, Blanche Bodily, Pamela Burton, Margeret Ottley, Donna Ottley, Wilma Ottley, Gwen Beyler, and Maxine Layton, Susan Palmer; and her granddaughter, Melissa Mayo; and great-granddaughter, Nellie Rose Meadows.

Annabell is survived by her children, Harold Ottley, Denis and Cindy Ottley, DeAnn and Kevin Mayo, Annette and Craig Culver, Vivian and Clint Harper, and Michael and Brandi Ottley; her 26 grandchildren; her 63 great-grandchildren; her six great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Thora Hill, Catherine and Don Shelton, Ranae Oman, Patricia Knudsen, Milton and Marsha Oman, Deloy and Effie Ottley, Vivian Crosby, Gloria Ottley, David and Charlene Ottley, Jim Palmer, and Robert and Janice Ottley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Grand View Cemetery in Elba.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E.16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

