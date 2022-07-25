Advertisement

Puppy left in hot car with mouth taped shut while man gambled in Las Vegas, police say

Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.(DAPA Images via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man was arrested in Las Vegas after he taped his puppy’s mouth shut and left it in a vehicle while he gambled, according to an arrest report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Raul Carbajal was arrested Wednesday and charged with torture of an animal after police discovered the puppy inside the vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.

Police said the 3-month-old Siberian Husky puppy was found in a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape. Security climbed through the vehicle’s sunroof to rescue the puppy, the arrest report said.

The vehicle was captured on the Bellagio Hotel’s security cameras. Carbajal reportedly parked and then gambled for an hour before returning to his vehicle, the arrest report said.

The inside temperature of the vehicle was about 107.8 degrees at the time of rescue, according to animal control. The vehicle was in direct sunlight, with the sunroof open, with no water or food for the dog and no air conditioning, the report said.

When Carbajal came back to the vehicle, police said he didn’t say anything to officers and didn’t ask if the puppy was OK.

Carbajal’s bail was set at $5,000, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Coroners ID woman who died in Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash
ISP continue to investigate the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning
Wyoming man faces 9 felony charges in officer-involved shooting, other occurences

Latest News

Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Biden says he’s ‘feeling better every day’ after COVID case
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
Kate McClure, 32, charged with theft by deception in the $400,00 GoFundMe scam, with her lawyer...
Woman gets 1 year in prison for $400K GoFundMe scam