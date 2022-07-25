Question remains over abortion pill access in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, access to legal abortion is in question, especially in states like Idaho with trigger bills in place to outlaw abortions.

What remains unclear is what will happen in states like Idaho. Will patients who receive medication abortion pills from out of state be breaking any laws?

The pills, which are available via telehealth appointments and can be sent between states, do have legal uncertainties surrounding them. But what is clear is the limited health risk associated with their usage.

“Less than 1% chance that a patient who uses this regimen needs any kind of hospitalization, blood transfusion, antibiotics, or needs a surgical procedure,” said Emily Godfrey with UW Medical. “So that’s something I really want to emphasize to patients.”

Dr. Godfrey says she sees fewer patients who have complications with medication abortion than those prescribed insulin, penicillin, or even Tylenol.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.