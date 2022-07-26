2022 SAT scores hold steady from previous year

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The percentage of Idaho students who met SAT benchmarks this spring held steady from last year’s scores in math and writing, while the share of students who met both benchmarks dipped slightly.

“It is encouraging to see that Idaho students have weathered the disruptions of the past year with minimal impacts,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. “While many Idaho students are still recovering from the learning loss of the pandemic, these results show they are resilient.”

Superintendent Ybarra also notes that many students are no longer required – by the state or by their university – to take a college entrance exam.

“We’ve known for some time that many Idaho students do not prepare for the SAT because it is not essential to their post-high school plans,” Ybarra said. “And the priority placed on the test has declined further in recent years as universities in Idaho and elsewhere have stopped requiring college-entrance exams, and the State Board of Education dropped the exams as a graduation requirement this year.”

Among all Idaho districts and charter schools with at least 20 participating students, 11 had 50% or more of their students meet both benchmarks. The highest rate in the state was at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy, where more than 89% of students met both benchmarks.

Until this year, Idaho has required all students to take a college entrance exam – either the SAT or the ACT -- to graduate from high school. Traditionally, most students opt for the SAT because the state pays for it.

The decision whether to require the test is now left up to local schools and districts, and many still have a college entrance exam as a graduation requirement.

College Board, which administers the SAT, considers students college and career-ready when they meet both benchmarks (Math and Evidence-based Reading and Writing), but notes that “College readiness is a continuum. Students scoring below the SAT benchmarks can still be successful in college, especially with additional preparation and perseverance.”

SAT results also give schools and districts a tool for monitoring annual progress toward college and career readiness in local Continuous Improvement Plans.

Results of this spring’s testing at the state, district and school levels can be viewed on the State Department of Education website.

