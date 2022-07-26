District 4 Iron War returns to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The second edition of a prep powerlifting event is under two weeks away, and there is more traction this year.

The District 4 Iron War will take place Saturday, August 6 at the HCC gym at 2333 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls, with weigh-ins starting at 7 a.m.

The event measures competitors based on bench press, deadlift, and squat maximums.

Organizer Mark Noorlander said Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Kimberly, Glenns Ferry, Raft River, and more are sending squads.

About 30 more lifters are registered this year’s event compared to last year, according to Noorlander.

“High school powerlifting competitions go all over the United States, they just don’t hold them in Idaho,” Noorlander said. “So my goal is to make, especially the Magic Valley, more competitive, taking lifting more serious in their preparation for sport.”

The winning team gets $400 for their weight room.

Individually, it is $25 to enter in July and $30 in August.

To register, visit @iron.war or @gritathletictraining on Instagram.

