District 4 in need of high school and middle school football refs

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — District 4, which serves schools in the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley, needs high school and middle school football referees for this upcoming season.

Kenny Lively, the District 4 football commissioner, says training and meetings are just around the corner. Those interested in officiating can reach Lively at 208-731-8919 or by contacting the IHSAA office.

The IHSAA State Rules clinic is on Aug. 1 at the Canyon Ridge High School Auditorium.

Coaches will meet at 6:00 p.m., and officials will meet at 7:00 p.m.

For last year’s high school pay, click here.

KMVT has reached out to see if there is a difference in this year’s pay scale.

