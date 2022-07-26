District 4 in need of high school and middle school football refs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — District 4, which serves schools in the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley, needs high school and middle school football referees for this upcoming season.

Kenny Lively, the District 4 football commissioner, says training and meetings are just around the corner. Those interested in officiating can reach Lively at 208-731-8919 or by contacting the IHSAA office.

The IHSAA State Rules clinic is on Aug. 1 at the Canyon Ridge High School Auditorium.

Coaches will meet at 6:00 p.m., and officials will meet at 7:00 p.m.

For last year’s high school pay, click here.

KMVT has reached out to see if there is a difference in this year’s pay scale.

