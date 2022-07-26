Advertisement

Lincoln County fair brings community together

The fair always takes place during the last full week of July
Lincoln County Fair
Lincoln County Fair(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Fair is taking place this week, bringing the counties of Richfield, Dietrich, and Shoshone together at the fairgrounds.

The fair always takes place during the last full week of July, but according to the chairman of the fair board, for her, it started months ago.

Preparation and planning for all the different events, such as the junior rodeo, the open rodeo, all of the different 4H and FFA events and the vendors, takes a lot to coordinate.

She says it is all worth it though to see people coming together at the fairgrounds.

“I think the best parts of this is that it’s a small community,” said Denise Helsley, the chairman of the fair board. “Shoshone, Dietrich and Richfield, we’re all rivals in basketball ... you are out for the other person, got to beat Richfield or you got to beat Shoshone, but when it comes to the fair, everybody works cohesively and everybody gets along. It’s a time to come together.”

The fair runs through the end of the week and is free to attend. The rodeo does cost a fee.

