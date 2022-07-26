Nez Perce Tribe, conservation groups, appeal air permit for northern Idaho mining project

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Conservation League, and Save the South Fork Salmon have appealed an air quality permit for a gold mining project.

The appeal, filed Friday, is for the first major permit issued for the open-pit mine east of McCall.

They say the mine would produce large quantities of dust and other particulate matter, which would cause serious health problems for the surrounding communities.

In their appeal, the groups also say the rocks, soils, and dust the company managing the project produces are high in arsenic, a chemical known to cause health problems such as diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

The groups say they have raised their concerns multiple times, but their pleas were left unheard.

“Despite going through three rounds of public comment, this air quality permit still fails to address all of the health concerns the public raised, leading ICL and our partners to appeal this decision,” said Josh Johnson, ICL’s senior conservation associate.

The Stibnite Gold Project is a gold mine being proposed in the headwaters of the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River of No Return Wilderness Area. The area both in and around the proposed mining site is part of the homelands of the Nez Perce tribe.

If the project is approved, Perpetua plans to drill and blast three large, open-pit mines and conduct operations over the next 16 years.

“People who work or recreate near the mine area could be exposed to dangerous levels of particulate and arsenic pollution,” said Bryan Hurlbutt, attorney with Advocates for the West, who represents the Nez Perce Tribe and ICL in the appeal. “Relying on assurances from a mining company, as DEQ did here, without setting important permit conditions fails to protect the public and fails to comply with the law.”

