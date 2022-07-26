Turner, Dale Norman

JACKSON—Dale Norman Turner, a 73-year-old native of Declo, and currently a resident of the Jackson District in Cassia County, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Dale was born in Rupert, Idaho, on September 23, 1948, to Lovell James Turner and Beth Wood Turner. He was the incorrigible third child of five children growing up on a ranch along the Snake River. Dale’s motto was, “work hard and play harder.” This was seen through his love of farming, hunting, water skiing, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, white-water rafting and other thrill-seeking adventures. Dale was always looking for the next adventure regardless of the danger.

Dale went to Declo High School where he was known to bring a smile to everyone’s face through his creative jokes and goofing off. Dale wrestled and played football. He was also the instigator of mischief and many good times. In the seventh grade he met a spunky red head named Nilene Mitchell. Dale and Nilene’s friendship and love continued through high school, college and Dale’s church mission in Cincinnati, Ohio. On January 26, 1970, Dale and Nilene were married in the Salt Lake Temple.

In 1973, Dale and Nilene purchased a farm in the Jackson area where they raised their six raucous children; clearing sage brush, growing potatoes, grain, hay, milking cows, and teaching them the value of hard work. Dale grew up with his kids teaching them to work hard and play even harder. Dale always thought if a little was good, a lot more was better. Dale could captivate anyone through jokes, laugher, and always having fun. Dale never knew a stranger. His, “If it breaks, we can fix it.” - “How do you think this will work?” - “Want to try it again?” - and, “Did you learn anything?” - can now be seen in all of his children. Dale’s Christian love and acceptance for his children, family, and anyone he met – free of judgement – defined his character.

In 2009 Dale and his children suffered an unexpected loss when the heart of the family, Nilene, suddenly passed away. Dale spent the next few years learning how to live and blindly moving forward. After accepting a calling from the Church, he began working at the Bishop’s Storehouse. This calling led to Dale meeting Colleen Fredrickson, who sparked a new lease on life and many more adventures. Dale and Colleen were married on July 7, 2017, in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. Dale and Colleen spent their time camping, side-by-side riding, working in the Twin Falls Temple, and just enjoying each other’s company.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Nilene Turner; his parents, Lovell and Beth Turner; and his brother, GarthTurner.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Turner; his children, Mike (Barbara) Turner of Declo, Daren (Jennie) Turner of Ogden, Utah, Mitchell (Lacy) Turner of Jackson, Lisa (Jeff) Simonic of Louisville, Kentucky, Jared (Melissa) Turner of Aberdeen, and Scott Turner and Brindy Hale of Declo; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his siblings, Gary (Glena) Turner of Burley, Ron (Linda) Turner and Joye (John) Simpson both of Declo, Walter Rose of Declo, and Jack Rose of Heber City, Utah.

The family would like to expresses their appreciation to Suzanne Cook, Jennie Turner, and Joye Simpson for their dedication and loving care of Dale.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, preceding the funeral service, at the stake center.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

