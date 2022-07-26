Advertisement

Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating an incident that occurred during a pro-choice protest outside of an Idaho GOP convention on July 15.

On Monday, a post on TFPD’s Facebook page asks for any information, videos, or pictures from the protest to be submitted to detective Ken Rivers.

As KMVT reported earlier, an altercation took place outside of the convention with members of the protest accusing a member of the GOP convention of assaulting a protester.

At the time of the incident, the person accused of the alleged assault claimed he was provoked by a protestor.

Twin Falls Police Department said, at the time, that the incident involved a lot of “he said, she said.”

