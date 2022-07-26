Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating an incident that occurred during a pro-choice protest outside of an Idaho GOP convention on July 15.

On Monday, a post on TFPD’s Facebook page asks for any information, videos, or pictures from the protest to be submitted to detective Ken Rivers.

As KMVT reported earlier, an altercation took place outside of the convention with members of the protest accusing a member of the GOP convention of assaulting a protester.

At the time of the incident, the person accused of the alleged assault claimed he was provoked by a protestor.

Twin Falls Police Department said, at the time, that the incident involved a lot of “he said, she said.”

