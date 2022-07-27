2nd South Market to be given Preservation Idaho award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized with an award from Preservation Idaho.

The Cultural Heritage Preservation Award goes to recognize projects that have made a positive impact on the preservation of cultural heritage and open spaces, as well as the restoration and rehabilitation of historic landmarks.

The award ceremony will be held on July 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.

“2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho. “This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability”

“2nd South Market is honored to be recognized by Preservation Award for this distinguished state award,” said owner Lisa Buddecke.

“Thanks to our contractors, Creative Carpentry, sharing our vision of historic preservation, we were able to fully renovate a 1926 building while preserving and displaying its history wherever possible. We’re pleased to share this award with Creative Carpentry,” she continued.

