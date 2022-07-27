Bacon Pond Fire burns 10 acres in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A brush fire in Jerome County was extinguished quickly after burning 10 acres Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the Bacon Pond Fire occurred at 539 south 800 east, just east of Highway 93 in Jerome.

At its peak, the fire was estimated to be 10 acres, mainly burning on private lands. The Bureau of Land Management was asked to assist in this fire, along with the Jerome Fire Department.

Luckily, crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly before it got out of hand. There is no word on the cause of this fire at this time.

