District 4 in need of soccer refs

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just like football, District 4 needs high school soccer referees for the upcoming fall season.

Matches take place Monday through Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.

Pay is from $40 to $90. For more information, contact John Jacobson at jljacobson1@gmail.com or 208-731-3178. You can also visit the IHSAA website.

