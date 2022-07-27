Advertisement

Former Burley star flips to BYU to play for mom

Amari Whiting was committed to Oregon until Tuesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PROVO, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Burley High School basketball player Amari Whiting will play for her mom in college.

Amari Whiting was committed to play for Oregon, but de-committed from the Ducks and committed to the Cougars on Twitter Tuesday.

Amari’s mom, Amber, was named BYU Head Coach in May. Amber coached Amari and the Burley Bobcats to a 4A state championship in 2021-2022.

Amari, the 2022 Idaho girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time 4A state player of the year, will play for Timpview High School in Provo for her senior high school season.

Whiting is the No. 31 player in the class of 2023, according to ESPN.

