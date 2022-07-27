Advertisement

Heyburn native takes part in world’s largest international maritime war exercise

Still, a Heyburn native, is one of many taking part in the large exercise
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Heyburn native is taking part in the world’s largest international maritime wartime exercise.

Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Still was a graduate of Minico High School in 1997 and is taking part in the exercise, called Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC.

RIMPAC is a training exercise between different nations meant to foster and sustain relationships.

Still serves as an interior communications electrician on board the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego, California.

On board, Still is responsible for the operation and repair of the ship’s gyrocompass and electronic devices used in the ship’s communications systems.

He says he still uses skills and values learned in Heyburn aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Clear communications are something I learned early on in life,” said Still. “Communication systems are key no matter what you do.”

The Navy says the Rim of the Pacific provides “a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans.”

“At RIMPAC it’s exciting to collaborate with the different nations,” said Still. “The exercises are going to be very interesting.”

“I’m really thankful for the friendships I’ve made,” Still continued. “The Navy is small, although it’s really big. These friends will be mine forever.”

