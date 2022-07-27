Advertisement

Idaho Department of Lands dispatches more than 200 employees to various fires across the west

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Lands, as well as the Timber Protective Association, announced they have deployed more than 200 employees to fires across the western U.S.

As of July 22, both organizations have sent out approximately 221 people off-district to help with fires in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Alaska, California, Washington, Arizona, Montana, and Wyoming.

46 people have also been deployed and assigned to help the Forest Service and Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho.

“Idaho is proud to help our neighbors fight fires across the West,” said Governor Brad Little. “Assisting on fires outside Idaho builds positive relationships, and it helps take some of the financial burden off Idaho taxpayers because other states and federal agencies pay for the salaries and the experience gained by our deployed firefighters early in the season.”

