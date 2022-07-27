Idaho Fish and Game announces hunter, trapper education classes in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday they will be holding hunter, trapper, and wolf trapper education classes in Jerome.

They will be offering several classes in August, September, and October.

Trapper education classes will be held on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome in the hunter education classroom.

Hunter education classes will be held on Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 in the same location. The class is offered to students 9 years and older.

They will be provided instruction on firearm handling and safety, hunting law and ethics; responsibilities towards landowners; hunting skills; wildlife identification; survival skills and first aid; and management and conservation, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Wolf trapper education classes will be held on Sept. 10 and Oct. 22 also in the same location as the other two classes. The class is required for any individual who wants to trap wolves and will cover regulations, ethics, and trapping methods.

No word on times was given for any of the classes.

If you would like more information, you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

