Local blood drives hope to alleviate Idaho shortage

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross continues to urge people to donate blood in order to prevent a seasonal shortage.

Now, they are offering a chance at gas for a year plus a $10 e-gift card to those who come to give blood in August.

A decline in donations has meant the Red Cross blood supply has shrunk nearly 20% in recent weeks. They warn the availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

You can schedule an appointment to give blood using the Red Cross’s Blood Donor App or by calling them at 1-800-RED CROSS.

Locally, you can give blood at the following times and locations:

CASSIA

Burley

8/4/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Burley Idaho West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave.

8/9/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive

8/12/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Impact Athletic, 1150 E. 16th St.

MINIDOKA

Rupert

8/1/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Rupert Idaho West Stake, 26 South 100 W.

8/3/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Ambulance Bay/shop area, 1224 8th St.

TWIN FALLS

Twin Falls

8/8/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

8/9/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

8/10/2022: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

8/11/2022: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N.

