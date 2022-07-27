Advertisement

Moose, Woodtick Fires grow in size

The Moose Fire
The Moose Fire(USDA Forest Service)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fire officials say both the Woodtick and Moose Fires have grown in size since Tuesday.

The Moose Fire has grown to more than 38,000 acres and is now 15% contained.

The cause remains undetermined.

Fire activity continued on the fire’s south and east side where receptive fuels could be found. Crews continued to work protecting structures, fuel line breaks, and holding and securing established fire lines.

Stormy Peak Lookout, as well as the radio operator, was lost in the fire Tuesday.

Officials warn added atmospheric moisture will bring additional instability to the fire.

The Woodtick Fire, continued to grow as well and is now 1,773 acres. The blaze is burning six miles northwest of Myers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

After determining the blaze was too dangerous to fight directly, firefighters changed strategies, and will now favor a combined strategy of point protection and confine and contain the fire.

Fire officials credit favorable conditions over the last few days for the moderate growth of the blaze.

