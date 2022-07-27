Niagara Springs Creek day park closed for construction

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Niagara Springs Creek day park will be closed for day construction until mid-August, Idaho Fish and Game officials say.

The construction will be to repair eroded streambanks and will begin on July 29.

Contractors will be installing rock riprap and planting riparian vegetation as part of the construction.

Officials say public closure of the upper section of the creek will continue even after the completion of the project due to the presence of threatened Bliss Rapid snails that live in that section of the Niagara Springs Creek.

Anglers will be given a specific access point to Niagara Springs Creek, but construction will not affect public access to Niagara Springs State Park or its hours of operation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.