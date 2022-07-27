Advertisement

Niagara Springs Creek day park closed for construction

The construction will be to repair eroded streambanks and will begin on July 29
The creek will be closed until mid-August
The creek will be closed until mid-August
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Niagara Springs Creek day park will be closed for day construction until mid-August, Idaho Fish and Game officials say.

The construction will be to repair eroded streambanks and will begin on July 29.

Contractors will be installing rock riprap and planting riparian vegetation as part of the construction.

Officials say public closure of the upper section of the creek will continue even after the completion of the project due to the presence of threatened Bliss Rapid snails that live in that section of the Niagara Springs Creek.

Anglers will be given a specific access point to Niagara Springs Creek, but construction will not affect public access to Niagara Springs State Park or its hours of operation.

