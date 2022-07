Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released its stocking schedule for the month of August across the Magic Valley.

Hatchery staff will stock more than 24,500 rainbow trout across the region.

The schedule is as follows:

The schedule was released Wednesday (The Idaho Department of Fish and Game)

