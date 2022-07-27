Shawn Barigar to step down from city council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Near the end of this week’s Twin Falls City Council meeting, an announcement from Seat 3 came as a surprise to some.

Former mayor and 14-year councilman Shawn Barigar announced he would be resigning from his position effective at the end of the meeting.

He decided to step down from his long-tenured role to apply for the director position at Southern Idaho Economic Development.

Barigar took a moment during the meeting to thank those he worked with for over the past decade and a half.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to have served on the city council for more than 14 years. I want to offer my thanks to the city of Twin Falls, the current and past city council members, and current and past city staff,” he said.

Barigar has applied for the new position but has not accepted any offer, saying it’s “not a done deal.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.