Sodium-cooled reactor to be built at Idaho Lab

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Energy has reached a decision to select a sodium-cooled fast reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.

The reactor, if appropriated by Congress, would be the first fast spectrum test reactor to operate in the U.S. in nearly 30 years.

The U.S. Department of Energy says the project, called the Versatile Test Reactor project, would help modernize American nuclear energy research and development infrastructure.

They say the project would also dramatically accelerate technology development for current and next-generation reactors.

Both existing and new advanced reactors will be necessary to meet the U.S.’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, officials with the Department of Energy say.

