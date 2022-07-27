Advertisement

South-Central Community Action Partnership receives huge food donation

Right now, they are seeing a huge increase in the number of people needing their services
The food donation came courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
The food donation came courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South-Central Community Action Partnership received a semi-truck load of food on Wednesday.

The food was donated to them by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The SCCAP says this is going to be extremely helpful in feeding families all across the Magic Valley.

Right now, they are seeing a huge increase in the number of people needing their services giving away 70 to 75 boxes per day.

They say this food will stay directly in the Magic Valley. “Next week, the pantries start picking up their orders, and so all of this is split up between all of us,” said Karen Pearson with the SCCAP. There is 15 of us besides us.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be donating two more semi trucks full of food this year to them.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Coroners ID woman who died in Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
ISP continue to investigate the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning
Wyoming man faces 9 felony charges in officer-involved shooting, other occurences
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community

Latest News

Dairy Cows
University of Idaho to open dairy research center in the Magic Valley
2nd South Market in Twin falls
2nd South Market to be given Preservation Idaho award
Idaho Department of Lands dispatches more than 200 employees to various fires across the west
Local blood drives hope to alleviate Idaho shortage