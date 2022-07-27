South-Central Community Action Partnership receives huge food donation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South-Central Community Action Partnership received a semi-truck load of food on Wednesday.

The food was donated to them by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The SCCAP says this is going to be extremely helpful in feeding families all across the Magic Valley.

Right now, they are seeing a huge increase in the number of people needing their services giving away 70 to 75 boxes per day.

They say this food will stay directly in the Magic Valley. “Next week, the pantries start picking up their orders, and so all of this is split up between all of us,” said Karen Pearson with the SCCAP. There is 15 of us besides us.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be donating two more semi trucks full of food this year to them.

