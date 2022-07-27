St. Luke’s suffers data breach affecting some patients

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s says it was informed by a business vendor of a data breach the vendor says could have affected patients and members of certain customers.

The hospital system says one of its vendors informed them of a cybersecurity incident that occurred in late May of this year. The vendor had a contract with St. Luke’s to provide statement processing and billing services.

That vendor determined in June that an unauthorized actor obtained personal information.

St. Luke’s learned on July 6 that protected health information of patients who were billed in May 2022 for their services could have been accessed as part of the breach.

The investigation into the breach remains ongoing and St. Luke’s has expedited the notification process to communicate with those who may have been impacted.

There is no evidence the unauthorized actor has misused the information.

