Advertisement

St. Luke’s suffers data breach affecting some patients

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s says it was informed by a business vendor of a data breach the vendor says could have affected patients and members of certain customers.

The hospital system says one of its vendors informed them of a cybersecurity incident that occurred in late May of this year. The vendor had a contract with St. Luke’s to provide statement processing and billing services.

That vendor determined in June that an unauthorized actor obtained personal information.

St. Luke’s learned on July 6 that protected health information of patients who were billed in May 2022 for their services could have been accessed as part of the breach.

The investigation into the breach remains ongoing and St. Luke’s has expedited the notification process to communicate with those who may have been impacted.

There is no evidence the unauthorized actor has misused the information.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Coroners ID woman who died in Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
ISP continue to investigate the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning
Wyoming man faces 9 felony charges in officer-involved shooting, other occurences
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {7/27/2022}
The creek will be closed until mid-August
Niagara Springs Creek day park closed for construction
(Source: City of Big Spring)
Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for August
Shawn Barigar (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
Shawn Barigar to step down from city council