University of Idaho to open dairy research center in the Magic Valley

Local company Scoular donates $500,000 for the project
Dairy Cows
Dairy Cows(PRNewswire)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho is building a research dairy to be located in the Magic Valley.

The Idaho Cafe, or the center for agriculture, food, and the environment, is going to be located in Rupert, Jerome, and Twin Falls. It includes three separate components.

“One is focused around a research dairy in Rupert, a discovery center in Jerome, and then a food workforce development tech center in collaboration and cooperation of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls,” said Mark McGuire with the University of Idaho.

Once complete, they will be working to study the sustainability of agriculture as a whole, but specifically within the dairy industry.

“Take and utilize the cows and couple it right directly with the agronomy with the crop production there so we can look at the by-products of cows, you know manure and waste ultimately can be and improve soil health,” said McGuire.

This research dairy will be 664 acres and include 2,000 cows. Scoular, which is a Nebraska-based grain processing company has now donated $500,000 to this project. They say they are excited to be involved.

“What the University has set out to do for the dairy on the research side really aligns with Scoular’s mission, vision, and values, continuing to innovate in the dairy industry, address the sustainability issues, and help customers be more profitable now and into the future,” said Andy Hohweiler, the regional manager of Scoular.

The project should be completed by 2023 and will begin operations in 2024.

“Rupert will be able to test technologies and demonstrate their abilities to actually create products that will help sustain the environment,” said McGuire.

