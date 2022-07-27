Advertisement

Wednesday marks one year since Michael Vaughn’s disappearance

Vaughn went missing on July 27 from his home in Fruitland, Idaho
Fruitland police are still looking for missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughn
Fruitland police are still looking for missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughn(City of Fruitland Police Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday marked one year since the disappearance of 5-year-old Michael Vaughn.

Vaughn went missing on July 27 from his home in Fruitland, Idaho.

Since he has gone missing, Fruitland Police have identified a white Honda Pilot they say was in the area at the time of the boy’s disappearance, as well as a young white male seen near Crestview Park around the time of Vaughn’s disappearance.

Police say they have gone through around 1,000 leads, but said some that have been interviewed regarding the case have not been cooperative.

Fruitland Police urge any member of the public with any information to call them anonymously at (208)-343-COPS.

