Boise State’s Rice signs contract extension through 2027

The men’s basketball coach has been with the program since 2010
Mladen Armus standing next to head coach Leon Rice
Mladen Armus standing next to head coach Leon Rice(Tyler McFarland | Boise State)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State men’s basketball head coach Leon Rice will be around for a little while longer.

The winningest coach in program history signed an extension to be the Boise State head coach through 2027, the school announced Wednesday.

Rice will get a $150,000 salary increase for the 2023 fiscal year, which means he will make $900,000. For each of the next four years of the contract, his salary will increase by $50,000 per year. The deal is subject to approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Rice has been the coach at Boise State since 2010, won 244 games, and has taken the Broncos to three NCAA tournaments (including this past season). Boise State won a program record 27 games in 2021-2022 and earned Mountain West regular season and tournament titles.

Minico uses good start to beat Buhl in first round of Legion A State Tournament
Minico uses good start to beat Buhl in first round of Legion A State Tournament
