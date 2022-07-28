Advertisement

DEQ offering rebates for wood stoves

(WTVG)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is working with Twin Falls residents to remove harmful pollutants from the air and provide a better quality of life for Idahoans.

For the second year, the department is accepting applications for the Twin Falls woodstove changeout program, providing rebates for homeowners to replace older-non EPA-certified wood stoves with cleaner-burning EPA-certified wood stoves or natural gas units.

Rebates can be anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000.

“There are supposedly quite a bit of woodstoves out there,” said “They may not use it as their primary heat source, it might be a secondary heat source, but for those that have it as their primary heat source, that what we are looking for, providing them assistance in getting that newer EPA-certified stove just to eliminate that pollution that may in the outside air or inside air for that matter.”

Applications will be accepted as funding is available and processed in the order received. Funding is limited and not guaranteed. Applications are available online at DEQ’s Woodstove Funding Resources page at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/smoke-and-burning/woodstove-funding-resources/.

