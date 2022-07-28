Magic Valley Beer Festival is fast approaching

Annual Beer Festival coming up on August 6
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 11th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is coming up, and this year they will have a few new additions to the event.

The beer fest is taking place on Aug. 6 from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park.

While the event will feature 150 different beers, this year there will also be food trucks, three different bands, and a silent auction.

The annual event is run by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club, and all of the money raised from the event goes directly back into the community.

“We are helping to raise funds for the Magic Valley Children’s Museum that they are putting together,” said Jennifer Moss, the organizer. “It will help with the dictionary project and a couple other things that we do as well.” she continued.

Tickets are at $30 ahead of time and $40 at the door. They can be bought at KOTO, Jaker’s, or online at this link.

There are also designated driver tickets as well, which are only $10.

