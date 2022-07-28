Minico uses good start to beat Buhl in first round of Legion A State Tournament
The Storm will play Marsh Valley in a winner’s bracket semifinal Thursday
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite being the last Area C team into the state tournament, the Minico Storm started quick in the opening round and topped Buhl.
Minico Storm 6, Buhl Tribe 3
Minico will play Marsh Valley in a winner’s bracket semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
Buhl will play in an elimination game Thursday at 10 a.m. against the Lewis-Clark Cubs.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.