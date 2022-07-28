Advertisement

Minico uses good start to beat Buhl in first round of Legion A State Tournament

The Storm will play Marsh Valley in a winner’s bracket semifinal Thursday
The Storm will play Marsh Valley in a winner's bracket semifinal Thursday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite being the last Area C team into the state tournament, the Minico Storm started quick in the opening round and topped Buhl.

Minico Storm 6, Buhl Tribe 3

Minico will play Marsh Valley in a winner’s bracket semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

Buhl will play in an elimination game Thursday at 10 a.m. against the Lewis-Clark Cubs.

