Moose fire reaches 40,000 acres

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire officials say the Moose Fire has now grown to more than 40,000 acres but is 15% contained as of Thursday morning.

A red flag warning has been put in place from noon to 10:00 p.m. Thursday due to thunderstorms and high winds that will take place during the day that they say may increase the chance of erratic fire behavior.

Fire containment has increased on the north and northeast sides of the fire from North Fork to the Wagon Hammer area.

Fire activity continued at the south and east sides of the blaze, but the smoke did begin to clear over much of the area as dry and hot conditions persisted.

Elsewhere in Idaho, the Woodtick Fire also continues to grow at a modest clip and is now 1,814 acres.

Residents at Camas Creek have been put on a “go” status to evacuate by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, meaning immediate evacuation is neccessary.

