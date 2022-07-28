Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Grant 4d Farms

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The impacts of inflation are impacting all Americans. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we look at one farm facing price increases larger than ever in its six-decade existence.

Grant 4D Farms in Rupert has been producing potatoes, alfalfa, sugar beets, and more since 1958 with generations of the Grant family carrying on the farming legacy.

Throughout the years, the Grant family has adapted to all the challenges put in their way, building a successful business, and spreading four farms across two states.

The current challenge? Record-high inflation.

“I’ve got some fertilizer costs that have jumped 15% just in this spring, not compared to last year, but just this spring I’ve got costs that have jumped 15%,” said Taylor Grant of 4D Farms. “Last year, they had already jumped 20%, so if you go back to 2020, we’re up 40, 45, 50% on some inputs. I’ve got other inputs that we’re up 300%.”

Grant says the farm is being forced to increase sales prices to make up for the increased overhead costs.

