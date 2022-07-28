Twin Falls Police host Coffee with a Cop to engage with the community

Coffee with a cop
Coffee with a cop(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is always looking for ways to connect with the community. one of those ways is by holding Coffee with a Cop.

Police officers and members of the community met up Thursday morning at Twin Beans Coffee Company for an opportunity to chat with any officers and just get together with the community.

The police chief says they try to hold these events a few times a year, but because of COVID-19, they haven’t held one in a while.

They say this provides an opportunity to get to know the police officers as humans and to build a relationship with them in a more relaxed setting.

“It is all about building inroads, making connections, getting that opportunity for people to see us in a calm atmosphere, in a safe atmosphere, one where we aren’t necessarily doing enforcement duties, we are just connecting with our community, enjoying a nice Americano, or whatever people want,” said Chief Craig Kingsbury.

The Twin Falls Police Department also said they are looking for more officers to join their team, and encourage those interested to apply.

