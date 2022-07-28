U.S. Department of Agriculture investing millions for rural internet access

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $10.6 million to provide high-speed internet access for rural areas across the Gem State.

The loan will work to deploy a fiber to the home network across four counties in Idaho, including in Blaine County.

The grant will serve regions that had previously been unable to access speeds of 100 megabits per second. Officials say that this program will be a major boost to small businesses in rural areas that want to grow.

