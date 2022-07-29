52 weeks of preparedness: The importance of duct tape

Photo: Pixabay/Wikimedia Images
Photo: Pixabay/Wikimedia Images(WKYT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the old adage: ‘duct tape can fix anything”, and EMA officials seem to agree.

They say having a roll of duct tape within your 72-hour preparedness kit can do wonders for quick fixes during an emergency or a disaster.

They recommend having one roll, so it won’t clutter your kit, but also having a sufficient supply for a 72-hour emergency if you do find yourself trapped, or having to shelter in place.

“It actually can help reinforce windows, it can help maneuver and secure items that could possibly cause issues,” said Jackie Frey with Twin Falls EMA on what duct tape can do in an emergency.

