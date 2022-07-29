Biden administration gives up to $53 million to Idaho for infrastructure

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden administration announced Friday it will deliver up to $53 million to Idaho to improve transportation infrastructure.

In a press release, the administration said the funds were part of a wider effort to combat climate change. That $53 million is part of a larger package involving $7.3 billion in funding meant to prepare communities for the effects of extreme weather.

Idaho will receive $10 million for the fiscal year 2022 and is eligible for up to $53 million over five years.

“In every part of the country, climate change is impacting roads, bridges, and rail lines that Americans rely on--endangering homes, lives and livelihoods in the process,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re launching this unprecedented effort to help communities protect their transportation infrastructure from extreme weather and improve routes that first responders and firefighters need during disasters.”

The program, called Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Formula Program, or PROTECT, will be made available to states over five years to make their transportation infrastructure more resilient to natural disasters.

“We see the effects of climate change and extreme weather play out across the country every week, with extreme temperatures and rainfall and resulting flooding and wildfires that damage and in some cases destroy roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.

“The PROTECT Formula Program will help make transportation infrastructure more resilient to current and future weather events and at the same time make communities safer during these events,” she continued.

