Fit and Well Idaho: Sticking to a diet when travelling

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who are working to stay on a specific diet, summertime can be hard.

Between traveling and barbecues and going out to eat, we look at how to stick to a certain diet in this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

One nutrition expert at St. Luke’s says the only way to stick to a diet when traveling or going on vacation is to plan ahead, and that often means bringing your own food.

You can’t expect there to be food that you can eat at the airport or at a barbecue, so sometimes you have to bring your own.

Even if you think it won’t be a big deal to break your diet for a day or two, it will just make it that much easier to do it the next time. Most things, like the food you eat, becomes a habit.

“Definitely planning ahead can be really helpful, thinking about when you have traveled in the past and you get off track with your diet thinking in that way of what’s gotten you off track before and thinking backwards, like what has led you to get there is an important tip, like what led you to get there,” said registered dietician Josie Read.

She also says you can eat before you go to a party or out to eat, that way you know that what you are eating is healthy and won’t be breaking your diet. Another thing people may not know is that you can bring food through the TSA line at the airport, which saves you not only in your diet but also in your wallet.

