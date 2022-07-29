Idaho lawmakers have mixed reaction to “CHIPS” bill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Thursday the House passed what’s being referred to as the “CHIPS” bill. It is bipartisan legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with China. However, none of Idaho’s U.S Senators or Congressmen voted in favor of the bill, causing reaction from local Democrats in the Gem State.

The legislation earmarks billions of dollars toward manufacturing semiconductors here in the united states. The bill passed in the House by a vote of 243 to 187. No Democrats voted against the bill, and twenty-five republicans voted for it. The legislation passed in the Senate on Wednesday 64-33.

It earmarks more than $ 52 billion for U.S. companies to produce computer chips, along with billions of dollars in tax credits to encourage investment in chip manufacturing. The bill now heads to the white house so President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

No Idaho U.S. Senators or Representatives voted in favor of the bill. In a statement, U.S.Congressman Mike Simpson said in part, “I support funding for U.S. semiconductor production, but at a time when inflation is at record levels and Americans are already suffering under the crushing weight of rising prices, it is irresponsible to approve even more reckless spending that will almost certainly send our economy into recession.”

Additionally, Congressman Russ Fulcher said in part, “Senator Schumer’s last-minute decision to add $200 billion in unrelated spending to the bill cements this legislation’s fiscal irresponsibility. If congress is serious about encouraging business investments it should look to proven solutions like reducing taxes and regulatory barriers.”

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea countered, “Idaho’s computer chip manufacturing industry provides good jobs and is critical to our state’s economy. The CHIPS and Science Act is a popular, bipartisan bill that will ensure our manufacturers stay competitive on a global scale. Without domestic computer chip production, our nation is vulnerable from both a security and a supply chain perspective. I can’t understand why Idaho’s Republican Congressman would play politics with a core component of our state’s economy.”

Additionally, the Idaho Democrats said the U.S. Census Bureau reports semiconductor devices are Idaho’s leading export, valued at $265 million in 2020. Idaho’s semiconductor industry supports more than 8,200 high-paying jobs, with an output valued at $2.3 billion and 2.84 percent of Idaho’s GDP.

