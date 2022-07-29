Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Minidoka County.

ISP officials say the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on 800N and 100W when a quad failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup.

The driver of the quad, a 48-year-old man from Murtaugh, was not wearing a helmet and died of his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old male, was not wearing a seatbelt and was examined for injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

