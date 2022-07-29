New app looks to help farmers identify insects

The app will soon be made available for iPhone and Android users
Farm pest identification
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Researchers with the University of Idaho are in the process of developing a new app to help farmers.

The app allows growers and farmers to take pictures of different types of insects they see on their crops.

Using a database, the app will work to identify what the insect could be, helping the farmer determine whether the crop needs to be sprayed with pesticides.

The main crops this will work for are wheat and barley.

“We are both saving money for the growers and also helping the environment, which obviously suffers from various detrimental effects from unnecessary pesticides,” said Marek Borowiec, an assistant professor with the University of Idaho.

While the app is still under development, developers say it will be available for iPhone and Android users soon.

