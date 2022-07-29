TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 900 linear feet of cracks, an uneven surface, and weeds have made the E Street Community Center outdoor basketball courts unusable for a while now.

“I would say probably a few years, if not more,” said Corrine Benavides, the operations manager for the E Street Community Center.

In comes Nathan Scott, a Twin Falls High School student and Boy Scout doing his Eagle project. The project will earn him Eagle Scout rank.

“He came to talk to me and said that he was driving by our building one day and saw the basketball court covered with weeds and just not in very good condition and just thought, ‘man, that’s not being put to use, and I want to help put it to use,’” Benavides said.

After months of planning, Scott was able to raise $1,000, get help from Maxwell industries, Road Work Ahead, Renter Center, fellow boy scouts, family, and other community members to refurbish the courts.

“We’re going to get all the cracks filled,” said Scott. “There’s a slurry seal that’s going to come on, so it’s going to be a whole new floor on here, and just get the lines painted.”

Now, after three days of work this week, the cracks are covered up and will be sealed Friday. Painting is scheduled to be done in time for a dedication next week.

“My goal is to get people to be out here in the community and start playing and just have some fun, and not worry about hazards or anything out here,” Scott said.

The E Street Community Center is a nonprofit powered by the United Way. With limited resources, Benavides is so thankful for Scott’s and the community’s help.

“Everything that we do is all based on people that come and partner with us and help bring in those funds to do those things,” Benavidez said. “So, without Nathan coming in to do this, honestly, this is a project would be a ways away from getting done.”

The dedication will take place Wednesday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Boy Scout spearheads basketball court revival (LINDA BREAULT)

In a list sent to KMVT, the following are those who helped Nathan Scott with the project:

Dean Goodwin Asphalt Repair, for the slurry work

Twin Falls Automotive, Earl Scott for financial support

Robert Thatcher, Road Work Ahead for materials and equipment

Bryan Stomberg, Maxwell Industries Pocatello, donation

Family and friends for financial support

Corrine Benavides, E Street Community Center Director

Volunteer time and labor:

Boy Scout Troop 52 members and parents

Earl, Gretchen, and Kathryn Scott

Linda and Chuck Breault

Brandon Jones

Loran Gillespie

