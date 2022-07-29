Twin Falls Canal Company to further curtail water amid drought

Curtailments begin Aug. 1
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls announced that the Twin Falls Canal Company will further curtail water amid severe drought conditions that continue to affect the area.

According to the City, the company plans to do this by reducing delivery to pressurized irrigation stations to a half-inch starting Monday. The move is being done to reduce demand on water storage.

Residents connected to PI are encouraged to set water schedules at non-peak hours. They encourage residents to schedule watering times over a 24-hour period to avoid overwhelming and shutting down pressurized irrigation systems.

