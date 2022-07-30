The Minico Storm will play for the Legion A state championship Sunday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a win Friday night against the Pocatello Razorbacks, the Minico Storm qualify for the A Legion state championship game Sunday.

Minico Storm 10, Pocatello Razorbacks 8

The Storm will play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Lewis-Clark Cubs. As the only team left without a loss, they are guaranteed a spot in the state title game on Sunday.

All games are at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

The tournament is double elimination.

