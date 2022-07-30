Spudman Triathlon back for 36th edition this Saturday

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 36th annual Spudman Triathlon will be back in Burley this weekend.

The race, which starts and finishes at the River’s Edge Golf Course, is welcoming nearly 2,500 competitors this year. There were 1,887 contestants a year ago.

Travis Wood, who broke the course record in last year’s event, is back to defend his title.

The first group starts at 6:50 a.m.

To track the action live, click here.

