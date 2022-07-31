36th running of Burley Lions Spudman Triathlon

First woman finisher Camellia Hill
First woman finisher Camellia Hill(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 36th running of the Burley Lions Spudman triathlon was held at the River’s Edge Golf Course Saturday morning and defending champion, and course record holder, Travis Wood was back to defend his title.

The race is an Olympic-style triathlon with a 1.5 k swim, 40 k bike and 10 k run.

Last year, in his first attempt at the Spudman, Wood set a course record of 1:43:29.

This year, the Boise resident posted an overall time of 1:46:16, just shy of his record, but still good for the second-best time in course history.

“It feels really good,” said Wood. “It’s one of those things where there is a lot of work going on day in and day out, you don’t really get a lot of recognition for it, your friends and family think you’re kind of crazy, you know, ‘what are you doing with your life?’ Days like this make it all worth it.”

On the lady’s side, Camellia Hill, who finished second last year, was the first to cross the finish line today.

Hill posted a 2:12:19.

For the Utah Native, she says she plans on running this race as long as she can.

“The vibe, I think it’s the vibe,” Hill said. “We run a lot of races that may be high stress. But here, I mean, Spudman has their own swag, they have it really well set up. I think they could teach Ironman a thing or two about after-race food, chocolate milk and massage. It’s an all-around just a beautiful race.”

The Spudman had just over nineteen hundred participants this year, a far cry from the 20 that ran the inaugural event back in the eighties.

A full list of results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Coroners ID woman who died in Highway 93 crash
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally
Arson determined in Double A Cafe fire
Arson determined in Double A Cafe fire

Latest News

Mountain biking race held at Bald Mountain
Ketchum businesses pairing for inclusive mountain biking event
The Storm are the only team left at state without a loss
The Minico Storm will play for the Legion A state championship Sunday
Nearly 2500 athletes will compete
Spudman Triathlon back for 36th edition this Saturday
Nearly 2500 athletes will compete
Spudman Triathlon back for 36th edition this Saturday