36th running of Burley Lions Spudman Triathlon

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 36th running of the Burley Lions Spudman triathlon was held at the River’s Edge Golf Course Saturday morning and defending champion, and course record holder, Travis Wood was back to defend his title.

The race is an Olympic-style triathlon with a 1.5 k swim, 40 k bike and 10 k run.

Last year, in his first attempt at the Spudman, Wood set a course record of 1:43:29.

This year, the Boise resident posted an overall time of 1:46:16, just shy of his record, but still good for the second-best time in course history.

“It feels really good,” said Wood. “It’s one of those things where there is a lot of work going on day in and day out, you don’t really get a lot of recognition for it, your friends and family think you’re kind of crazy, you know, ‘what are you doing with your life?’ Days like this make it all worth it.”

On the lady’s side, Camellia Hill, who finished second last year, was the first to cross the finish line today.

Hill posted a 2:12:19.

For the Utah Native, she says she plans on running this race as long as she can.

“The vibe, I think it’s the vibe,” Hill said. “We run a lot of races that may be high stress. But here, I mean, Spudman has their own swag, they have it really well set up. I think they could teach Ironman a thing or two about after-race food, chocolate milk and massage. It’s an all-around just a beautiful race.”

The Spudman had just over nineteen hundred participants this year, a far cry from the 20 that ran the inaugural event back in the eighties.

A full list of results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.