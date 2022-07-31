Fire danger remains high across southern Idaho

Wildfire danger remains high across southern Idaho
Wildfire danger remains high across southern Idaho(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hot and dry conditions are continuing across southern Idaho, and while this weather is common in the summer, so is camping.

Across the Twin Falls Fire District, there are still no fire restrictions. This means campers are allowed to build campfires on public lands.

However, officials want to make sure that these campers are building their fires the right way.

Otherwise, the results could be damaging to our forests and public lands.

“Use either the metal approved rings, or well-established rock fire rings,” said Matt Filbert, the fire management officer at the Sawtooth National Forest. “Make sure there’s good clearance around those fire rings from grasses, overhead branches, and things that could ignite.”

Filbert also says that if campers do spot a fire, they must report it by calling 9-1-1 or S.I.R.C.O.M.M.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Generic police lights
Coroners ID woman who died in Highway 93 crash
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally
Arson determined in Double A Cafe fire
Arson determined in Double A Cafe fire

Latest News

Sprinkler
Pressurized irrigation curtailments concerning some Twin Falls Residents
Friday evening's online weather update {7/29/2022}
New TSA Scanner at Twin Falls Airport
New Joslin Field screening device hopes to improve travelers’ experiences
Farm pest identification
New app looks to help farmers identify insects