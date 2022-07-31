Fire danger remains high across southern Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hot and dry conditions are continuing across southern Idaho, and while this weather is common in the summer, so is camping.

Across the Twin Falls Fire District, there are still no fire restrictions. This means campers are allowed to build campfires on public lands.

However, officials want to make sure that these campers are building their fires the right way.

Otherwise, the results could be damaging to our forests and public lands.

“Use either the metal approved rings, or well-established rock fire rings,” said Matt Filbert, the fire management officer at the Sawtooth National Forest. “Make sure there’s good clearance around those fire rings from grasses, overhead branches, and things that could ignite.”

Filbert also says that if campers do spot a fire, they must report it by calling 9-1-1 or S.I.R.C.O.M.M.

