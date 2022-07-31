Ketchum businesses pairing for inclusive mountain biking event

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Coming up next week as a part of the Sun Valley River Run Summer Series, Bald Mountain is hosting an inclusive women’s mountain bike ride.

The event is taking place Wednesday night at Bald Mountain with lifts running late, lawn games, food trucks and more.

Behind the event is woman-run apparel brand WildRye and SheJumps, a nonprofit that helps women get into outdoor sports.

For Founder and CEO of WildRye Cassie Abel, breaking down barriers for women in sports is what events like these are all about.

“That’s why we exist,” said Abel. “We partner with SheJumps, which is an incredible organization that gets women and girls outside equipped with the tools and the safety to get outside and play freely.”

The race is just a part of a whole series of downhill events at Bald Mountain.

