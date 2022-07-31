Moose Fire determined to be human caused

SALMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —— The U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the Moose Fire to be human-caused. The specific cause and events leading up to the fire are still under investigation, and further information will be available as the inquiry unfolds.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest would like to remind forest visitors to be careful with all potential sources of wildfire ignition during this period of hot, dry conditions. Additionally, be mindful of parking vehicles in flammable vegetation and the use and disposal of cigarettes. Also, visitors should secure items on trailers and truck beds, including chains and other metal objects, and always ensure to drown and thoroughly stir campfires, where allowed during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, prior to your departure.

As of Sunday morning, the Moose Fire is burning at more than 48,000 acres and is 21% contained.

The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River. The region continues in extreme fire danger as hot and dry conditions continued over the fire yesterday with light winds. Relative humidity minimums were some of the lowest seen over the past 2 weeks. Fire behavior was active in the afternoon and into the late evening. Due to the high mortality of trees on the west side of the fire, the fire front is advancing up to a mile a day. The east side of the fire continued to move south and has crossed into Comet Gulch.

There is more than 900 personnel battling the fire, including 23 hand crews, 61 engines, and multiple types of helicopters. For crews ongoing efforts to protect structures in the Pine Creek area, along Highway 93, and in the Panther Creek area continue.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed both sides of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork in “GO” evacuation status. Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on the Salmon River Rd and Tower Creek to Carmen, west of Salmon River are at “SET” status. All other zones are in “Ready” status. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/site-home/urgent-alerts/latest-updates-moose-creek-fire. The fire remains very active and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf . Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in East Central Idaho on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.