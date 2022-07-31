Pressurized irrigation curtailments concerning some Twin Falls Residents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to continuing dry weather, the Twin Falls Canal Company is curtailing water to half an inch beginning Monday.

This means pressurized irrigation stations throughout the city will be receiving less water.

The city is asking those on pressurized irrigation to cut back on watering. They’re also asking residents to water only during non-peak hours.

With a lot of hot summers to get through, some residents are concerned about the longevity of their lawns.

“I am a little concerned because we have really hot temperatures lately,” said Karla Enriquez, a Twin Falls resident. “I know that having nice green grass is helpful with our curb appeal and it’s nice having neighbors to have green grass.”

Residents are encouraged to check the status of their pressurized irrigation station continually. That information can be found by clicking here.

